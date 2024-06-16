New Evidence: The Government Knew Oswald Wasn’t the Only Killer of JFK

A new book by Dr. Jerome Corsi and Dr. David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. appears to prove the three extant JFK autopsy skull X-rays in the National Archives collection are forgeries, altered to mask evidence of two frontal headshots. Dr. Corsi believes bullets from some cold-hearted deep state assassins landed the shots. He believes they have proven there were three shooters. It seems likely that President Johnson knew.

The book is The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis. According to Dr. Corsi’s article in The American Thinker, Dr. Mantik has a Ph.D. in physics and a medical practice extending over five decades as a radiation oncologist.

Dr. Mantik has seen the JFK autopsy skull X-rays more than anyone else. Using a densitometer, he measured the light coming through the X-rays millimeter-by-millimeter (with some measurements at a tenth-of-a-millimeter calibration).

Dr. Mantik has established indisputably that a white patch has been placed to cover the rear parietal and occipital bone on the right side of JFK’s skull, as seen in the right lateral X-ray.

Why was the white patch forgery necessary?

The American Thinker continued:

The medical personnel treating JFK’s wounds in Trauma Room One immediately after the assassination observed a large blow-out exit wound in the right back occipital region of JFK’s head. In his testimony to the Warren Commission, Dr. Robert McClelland gave the “most detailed description of the Kennedy head wound.”

Dr. Mantik’s optical density proof of the white patch forgery seals the conclusion that the U.S. government, from the first moments after the assassination, knew Lee Harvey Oswald was not the lone gun assassin. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and the medical personnel at Parkland knew the right rear occipital wound resulted from a frontal shot.

Dr. Corsi was on The Cats Roundtable this morning at 77 WABC radio summarizing the book:

