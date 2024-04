A popular downtown LA restaurant, Perch, charges a 4 1/2% security fee. The proprietors mentioned that the restaurant is on a roof, people drink, and fights break out. They must be envisioning people flying off the roof.

It sounds dangerous.

The reporter quoted a patron saying, “Maybe the restaurant is making a statement about the condition of the downtown area.”

It looks like it’s worth it from this screenshot of the restaurant and its views:

