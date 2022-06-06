Rootin’ Tootin’ Joe & Hunter Biden Give

a Scary Crazy Clinic on “Gun Safety”

With a politically desperate Joe Biden leading the charge on “gun safety”, now’s a terrific time to take a peek at what, in typical blustery, clueless fashion, Joey infamously recommended. Not to be outdone by Dad, we’ll get the latest scandal surrounding Hunter and his illegal firearm.

While Vice President, Hunter’s Father gave two takes on self defense when at home. Here’s one, “…[if] you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.” Our Take-Then hope it’s not some scary-looking new neighbor suffering an emergency, a “city kid” fundraising for his PAL sports team, or after firing at close range, the steel door doesn’t send the pellets right back at you!

Joe’s second second shotgun related suggestion is even more detailed. “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrelled shotgun, have the shells, a 12-gauge shotgun, and I promise you, as I told my wife — we live in an area that’s wooded and somewhat secluded — I said “Jill, if there’s ever a problem just walk out on the balcony here, walk out, put that double-barrelled shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house. I promise you, whoever’s coming in is not….”. Our Take-Then hope the 12 gauge doesn’t break diminutive Jill’s shoulder, knock her on her rear, and the evil doer can’t count past one. Cause if he can, he’ll realize Mrs. Biden’s gonna have to recover and reload right quick.

For those who haven’t heard, Hunter lied on a 2018 firearm transaction report when asked if he was an “unlawful user” of drugs. That felony occurred 5 days before he bought the .38-caliber gun that has now been seen in an October 17 sex tape.

The latest revelations of Hunter’s mishandling of a gun are extremely troubling because his behavior was real time dangerous. The New York Post reported leaked photos and video’s to Hunter’s iPhone showed “debauched images of (him) waving around the illegally obtained weapon”, “while partying with a prostitute in 2018”. He even pointed the pistol directly at the camera.

“Two separate photos showed Hunter’s hand on the trigger of the gun as he cupped his genital area, while a third image showed what appeared to be crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on paper plates, including a spoon.” Talking about enforcing current laws on the books? Not if the son-of-a-gun who’s breaking a bunch of them is the rootin’, tootin’ son, of “rootin’, tootin’, double-barreled Joe Biden!

What a pathetically, scary circus.

Related