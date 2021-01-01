Here is my list of epic fails in 2020. Please feel free to add yours in the Comments section below.



CDC’s Dr. Fauci



Dr. Fauci was wrong on virtually every issue regarding COVID-19. He opposed stopping flights from China. He told us we didn’t need to wear a mask. Fauci said hydroxychloroquine didn’t help fight the Coronavirus. Then he said there’s no way we would have a vaccine this year. Wrong on all counts.



Nancy Pelosi



Speaker of the House Pelosi blocked the second stimulus package just to spite President Trump. Families are suffering financially, but Pelosi was more interested in thwarting Trump because of her political vindictiveness than in helping Americans. All the while, she was eating $20 pints ice cream from her $20,000 refrigerator/freezers.



NY Gov. Cuomo



King Cuomo sent COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, setting off a rash of deaths among New York’s most vulnerable senior citizens. He’s directly responsible for the deaths of thousands of his subjects.



NYC Mayor DiBlasio



When Mayor DiBlasio learned that the Coronavirus came from China, he encouraged New Yorkers to go into Chinatown to prove they weren’t racist. That started the rapid spread of the virus in the Big Apple.



Professional Sports



Overpaid crybaby athletes knelt during the National Anthem, then complained when no one wanted to watch them play. Lifetime season ticket holders turned in their tickets. Fans burned their team memorabilia and collectibles. Meanwhile, basketball players were allowed to put NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, but were denied permission to put on positive messages supporting America.



Climate Change Hoax



In the 1970s we were warned about the impending ice age. Then all of a sudden climatologists told us about global warming. Since they couldn’t provide scientific evidence for either one, they decided to call it Climate Change. Now they can force us to change our lifestyles without having to prove anything.



Social Media



Social media and Internet giants like Facebook and Twitter and Google censored accounts of conservative users. Fake news stories and outright lies were allowed to go unchallenged, but facts and the truth were blocked. Searches for some conservative websites were also blocked, while other searches were directed to deceptive liberal websites intent on influencing the election. We didn’t need to worry about Russian influence – we had Facebook and Twitter and Google.



Network & Cable News



It’s not just what they reported and how they reported it, but what they didn’t report that influenced people and their opinions. It was calculated and insidious.



Michael Bloomberg



Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $1 billion of his own money on his failed Democrat presidential bid.



Dominion voting machines



Venezuela used the Dominion voting machines to ensure that the Chávez regime would be reelected. The U.S. was warned about the unreliability of the software. Democrats saw that as a way to steal the election, especially in swing states. It worked.



Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts



Chief Justice Roberts chickened out when presented with the opportunity to protect the integrity of the 2020 election and uphold the Constitution. It was reported that Roberts was afraid there might be wide-spread riots if the Court rendered a decision in the election fraud lawsuit. Since when do we yield to mob rule?



Rep. Eric Swalwell



The Democrat from California was caught with his hand in a Chinese fortune cookie jar. For years, Swalwell worked closely with a Chinese spy who has since fled the country. Remarkably, Rep. Swalwell still maintains his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.



5G from China



5G was touted as the fastest and greatest in wireless networks. The problem is that it comes from China. Concerns stem from allegations that the Chinese-sourced networks may contain backdoors that enable surveillance by the Chinese government. China has already stolen our intellectual property and still produces goods made by slave labor.



Black Lives Matter



The organization was founded in 2012by three black women following the killing of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman. The movement has been co-opted by social justice activists who have consistently shown that black lives don’t matter.



“Peaceful” Protests



Rioters, looters, and arsonists poured into the streets of Democrat-run cities following the death of George Floyd. They destroyed businesses and government buildings in what was perpetually described by the liberal press as “peaceful” protests. Some of the buildings that were destroyed were black-owned businesses.



Michigan Gov. Whitmer



Michigan’s Draconian Democrat governor forced unnecessary business closures and unreasonable restrictions on the personal freedoms and liberty of her subjects. Comrade Whitmer stopped the purchase of “nonessential” goods in stores, while allowing the purchase of other goods within the same store. Every week she came up with new ways to stomp on people’s rights. She participated in the “Do as I say, not as I do” scheme with numerous other Democrat mayors and governors across the country.



Attorney General Bill Barr



Feckless traitor.



Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell



Coward.







