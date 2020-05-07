Unelected technocrat Eric Schmidt to ‘reimagine’ NY. health, economy, education

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, a Hillary Clinton ally, will lead King Cuomo’s commission on post-pandemic tech solutions. The billionaire technocrat is famous for presiding over the largest expansion of private surveillance in U.S. history.

Governor Andrew Aurelius Magnus Cuomo has passed the leadership of transforming New York to him and Bill and Melinda Gates and other leftists. It’s a significant transfer of power to unelected rich people of the left. They will transform New York. Cuomo has said he wants the transformation to become the model for the country.

Their responsibilities include “reimagining” the state’s economy, education, and healthcare.

They are going to transform us and reimagine us out of a pandemic.

Are you inspired?

King Cuomo will never open the government now. Will he keep the economy shut down until this transformation is in place?

As we reported earlier, his plan to reimagine education alone is alarming, to say the least, and Bill and Melinda Gates are in charge.

He’s talked about making education one big single-payer monolith with people like this in charge.

Why are we not talking about how Cuomo appointed Eric Schmidt to over see a “re-imagining” of N.Y. health and education? Eric Schmidt is at the top of a National Sec. Comm. on AI that wants to strip away civil liberties in an effort to keep up with China in the Tech Revolution. pic.twitter.com/93Q0yNJaQM — Corn-Pop “Bad Dude” Jenkins (@CornPop_BadDude) May 6, 2020

Tele-health?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will bring “visionary” technological solutions to New York and focus on remote learning, tele-health and broadband https://t.co/rsaRHTj9mw pic.twitter.com/aU7JYn4rs5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2020