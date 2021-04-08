Rosie’s house is now very affordable housing in a Tony neighborhood, neighbors outraged









The wealthy liberals will soon have to live with their ideology. Rosie O’Donnell, whose house was for sale for years, finally had to sell it for a lot less than she thought it was worth. It sold at a $1 million loss for $5.3 million after it sat on the market for five years. She paid $6.3 million for it in 2013.

The new owners are going to tear it down.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion is expected to be demolished and turned into a series of affordable housing units per a landmark public court settlement with Fair Share Housing Center. There will be sixty of these homes. Homeless people could move into these units.

When the liberals vote for these changes, they think it won’t happen to them.

O’Donnell’s former estate was over 9,000 square feet and included amenities such as a basketball court, an in-ground pool with a grotto waterfall and a Jacuzzi spa.

The homes in the area are equally nice.

The Fair Share Housing Center agreement has left its upscale residents outraged.

According to an unnamed source who lives in the area and was familiar with the proceedings, the borough had plans to comply with the affordable housing requirements in Saddle River. The requirements usually include sites that are 100% affordable.

As Donald Trump warned, the Left wants to put these cheap residences in the suburbs to turn them into urban areas. They want to destroy the suburbs. They do it by destroying zoning ordinances and giving the federal government control over all the land.

Rosie is confused about who the totalitarians are:

