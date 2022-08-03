Rousing Success of Bail Reform with 10 People Arrested 500 times

A small group of just ten career criminals were allowed to run amok across the Big Apple and rack up nearly 500 arrests after New York enacted its controversial bail-reform law. According to the NY Post, most are still out on the streets.

Stunning statistics compiled by the NYPD show that the city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been busted 485 times since bail reform was enacted in 2020. They don’t have to bail out.

Two unidentified defendants are accused of embarking on lives of crime in the wake of bail reform, with one busted 33 times since 2020 and the other busted 22 times, all this year, the data shows.

Mayor Eric Adams says he wants bail reform reformed for repeat offenders. Gov. Hochul does nothing.

In addition to bail reform, the lockdowns and George Floyd riots added to New York City’s misery. Politicians like to say overall, crime is down, although violent crime is up about 40%. The overall crime is down because Alvin Bragg decided on his own that he wouldn’t prosecute certain crimes of theft, trespassing, drugs, assault, and so on, which he calls non-violent.

Related