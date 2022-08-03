“Unprecedented” Live Fire & Blockade Drills After Pelosi Leaves Taiwan

On Wednesday, the Chinese military continued a series of massive exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan. The Chinese state media called them “joint blockade training,” AND Magazine reports.

The suggestion from the naming is that they would cut Taiwan off from the rest of the world by air and sea. The state media, China Global Times, makes that point clear in an article. They mention that Nancy Pelosi allegedly “violated China’s sovereignty” with her visit.

They then say this:

The exercises are unprecedented as the PLA conventional missiles are expected to fly over the island of Taiwan for the first time, the PLA forces will enter the area within 12 nautical miles of the island, and the so-called median line will cease to exist, experts said, noting that by surrounding Taiwan entirely, the PLA is completely blockading the island demonstrating the Chinese mainland’s absolute control over the Taiwan question. [Emphasis Mine]

China also announced that it will fire missiles directly over Taiwan and that the “median line” which marks the boundary of Taiwan’s territorial waters “will cease to exist.”

The China Global Times writes: “Joint blockade, sea assault, land attack, and air combat drills were at the core of the operation, as the exercises tested the troops’ joint operational capabilities.”

These are live fire drills.

Mainland authorities announced on Wednesday that several diehard “Taiwan secessionists,” two funds, and multiple companies related to secessionist activities would be punished under the law.

Early this afternoon, they announced an arrest of a suspect from Taiwan who is allegedly involved in “Taiwan independence” for suspicion of endangering national security.

The ChiComs have already banned hundreds of Taiwan goods.

THE DRILLS

China publishes new footage of ongoing military exercises in Taiwan. Warships, missile systems and aircraft are involved, including Chengdu J-20 fifth-generation fighters.#China #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/QWEKcMqc4T — 301 Military (@301military) August 3, 2022

J-20 and Su-27SK fighters of the Chinese Air Force during today’s exercises in Fujian.#China #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/fvLUWIEo9g — 301 Military (@301military) August 3, 2022

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense declared its readiness to protect the sovereignty and national interests of the country. The corresponding video was published as a response to Chinese military exercises off the coast of the island.#Taiwan #China pic.twitter.com/aep7RemW88 — 301 Military (@301military) August 3, 2022

The Chinese military is now conducting a massive shelling in the direction of the Taiwan Strait from the territory of Fujian province, where the PLA exercises are being held in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.#China #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/ZqpB7J4LoN — 301 Military (@301military) August 2, 2022

