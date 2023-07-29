Roy McGrath Shoots Himself as the FBI Agent Shot Him

Roy McGrath is the disgraced ex-top aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been on the lam for the past few weeks. He didn’t want to face embezzlement charges.

McGrath was only an aide to McGrath for a short while.

He died during a confrontation with an FBI agent in Knoxville, Tennessee. The autopsy report showed that he died as he shot himself and an FBI agent shot him.

Medical examiners cannot determine which of the two gunshot wounds killed the fugitive in the suburbs of Knoxville.

McGrath skipped out on a federal fraud trial in Baltimore on March 13.


