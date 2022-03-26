Major Ruling Strikes Down Dem’s Radical Gerrymandering in Maryland

Democrats have been asea with their Voting Rights Act somewhat gutted. It’s handicapped them in preventing Republican gerrymandering while gerrymandering themselves. They’ve been trying to recreate their corrupt use of the Act by suing under the false guise of racism.

This week, Tony Evers had his legislative map struck down by the Supreme Court. Now, a state court in Maryland stuck down their congressional map since it unfairly favors Democrats

There is hope!

While Democrats outnumber Republicans about 2 to 1, the map favored Democrats 7 to 1. That’s perverse cheating by greedy Democrats.

Governor Larry Hogan is a Republican and has filled the courts with a lot of Republicans. This ruling will likely stand as Democrats contest it.

🚨BREAKING: A state court in Maryland strikes down the recently-enacted congressional map, finding that it unfairly favors Democrats in violation of the state constitution. https://t.co/cgUoIdd0Gc — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) March 25, 2022

