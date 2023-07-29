Canada’s Deputy Minister Responds to Worries About Carbon Taxes

Watching Canada’s Deputy Minister, Chrystia Freeland, is difficult. Freeland doesn’t come off well. Trudeau added a second carbon tax on the struggling middle class, and she’s answering people’s concerns – sort of.

Trudeau is also pushing for a global tax as a good agent of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum.

In 2021, speaking at a panel discussion organized by Canada on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Trudeau said his government fought hard to impose its carbon tax policy over the opposition of political opponents in Canada, and now he wants to take that fight to the global stage.

The second carbon tax is a real hit on the lower and middle classes because they will pay a bigger portion of their income on fuel. The prices of everything will go up. So far, they haven’t reduced carbon emissions with the money they steal from Canadians.

via Toronto Sun

Freeland wants you to know she doesn’t own a car and walks and bikes, as do her children. It’s healthier, she said. She nods as she’s questioned with a feigned look of concern.

A reporter asked what she had to say to Prince Edward Islanders who woke up to a significant gas, diesel, and oil increase that morning.

People are worried.

Chrystia Freeland’s net worth is $2 million and growing. She’s not worried.

When the reporter said the increase was coming too soon and fast, she said she understood.

Freeland’s message to Prince Edward Islanders worried about 61c/litre carbon tax: move to Toronto and get a bike!!! Sign here to axe the tax: https://t.co/g0bdYUyKTj pic.twitter.com/LwmWRmdQrX — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 28, 2023

