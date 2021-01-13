RSBN warns RINOs not to impeach as Dems try to make Maga rallies illegal

Democrats in both the House and Senate are planning to draft legislation to classify MAGA rallies as “domestic terrorist activity” and require the FBI, DOJ, and DHS to take steps to prevent such “domestic terrorism.” Sen. Durbin is leading the effort along with Rep. Schneider, Paul Sperry reports.

This would be a serious constitutional violation, but they are planning to stack the Court so they can do it.

THE WARNING

Rightside Broadcasting is warning the Republicans who vote to impeach that there will be a full PEACEFUL response. They will be primaried out of existence.

Unfortunately, McConnell is retiring and we won’t be able to reject him should he betray the President.

Cheney’s got to go but it’s Wyoming and they love the Cheney family there.

Some are calling for an end to the party but the Republican moderates need the Magas and the Magas need the moderates. We need numbers. Magas are responsible for broadening the base, not moderate establishment types.

RSBN will take on the RINOs.

To ANY GOP member who votes to impeach this President: We will make it our mission to ensure you never make it out of your next primary! We will camp out in your home states and help your opponents reach as many voters as possible! 🎥 This includes you 👉🏼 @senatemajldr — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 13, 2021

SHE’S NOT LOYAL

Outrageous actions by traitor republicans.@RepLizCheney

Vote her out.

Her father Dick Cheney was accused of war crimes by democrats. Now she sides with the same people. Disgusting. — Crystal (@crystal_night20) January 13, 2021

COURAGE

I will be voting NO on the resolution to impeach the president. The vandals and rioters who interrupted my floor motion and speech and prevented me from completing the official business of the House are solely responsible for their actions, not the President. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 13, 2021

FATHER FRANK PAVONE SAYS PRAY FOR TRUMP

Praying for the President w/ Father Frank Pavone and the RSBN Team 1/12/21 https://t.co/oeGtFIKQiB — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 13, 2021

MORE TRUMP

President Trump: “Free speech is under assault like never before.” “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.” pic.twitter.com/h2KaChVIub — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 12, 2021

President Trump delivers remarks upon departure for Alamo, TX. pic.twitter.com/4YCPKJm182 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 12, 2021

