Cori Bush calls Trump a white supremacist, politicians fill up the Capitol with military

Racist Squad member Cori Bush is basically calling half the nation white supremacists. This is absurd. Trump is not a white supremacist.

It also wasn’t an insurrection. It was a riot by nutjobs with some normal people just walking around after the police let them in.

It was Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi who were asked six times to up the security on the 6th. They refused over optics.

It was Nancy who tried to launch a military coup.

Watch:

Rep. Cori Bush: ‘We have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief’ pic.twitter.com/e4TEVbd0Ll — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 13, 2021

Along with the hyperbole, they’ve sent an army to protect the Capitol as if there really is a Fort Sumter-style assault on the Capitol.

It’s all a show, a game, and an army in the Capitol to fend off ordinary Americans. They didn’t care when the Left invaded the Hart building. The National Guard is seen sleeping on the floors there.

Democrats are writing up legislation to ban all Maga assemblies. They hate making America great.

