Dems and their MSM replaced the word ‘patriot’ with ‘terrorist’

Patriots are the new terrorists. Just ask the MSM and the inaccurate coverage they gave the riot on the 6th.

“Democrats in both the House and Senate are planning to draft legislation to classify MAGA rallies as “domestic terrorist activity” and require the FBI, DOJ & DHS to take steps to prevent such “domestic terrorism.” Sen. Durbin is leading the effort along with Rep. Schneider,” Paul Sperry wrote in a tweet on January 10th.

The AFP Fact Check, cagey as they are, claimed it is false. This is what they wrote:

When asked about the social media posts, Emily Hampsten, communications director for Durbin, told AFP by email that the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act would enhance the federal government’s efforts to prevent domestic terrorism by requiring federal law enforcement agencies to regularly assess this threat.”

It would “focus their resources on the most significant domestic terrorism threats, and provide training and resources to assist state, local, and tribal law enforcement in addressing these threats,” she said.

The text of the bill can be found here and does not mention MAGA rallies. It states: “White supremacists and other far-right-wing extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.”

A House of Representatives companion bill spearheaded by Schneider during the 116th Congress has not yet been introduced to the new Congress that opened on January 3, 2021.

“You’ll notice a conspicuous absence in reference to ‘MAGA’ anything. The bill would also not change the existing definition of ‘domestic terrorism’ in US law,” Matt Fried, communications director for Schneider, said by email…

You must accept that as fact. Since the bill doesn’t mention Maga or Tea, it’s okay. Cute!

Never mind that they mention some real and some bogus incidents of right-wing terror ONLY, ignoring all the blatant left-wing terror. They are turning inward the government agencies only meant to handle foreign terrorists. That was never done before.

THE TINY LEAP

The text clearly ignores all the many other terrorists we must worry about. Are we making a very small leap to say it will be aimed at Trump supporters? Yes, very small. They wanted to tie Magas to terrorists and whoever those lunatics were on the 6th, they gave the Democrat cabal the ammo they wanted.

Rep. Cori Bush is calling for all Republicans to resign, Forbes is going to put Trump staff on a list, and almost all of the MSM is calling all Trump supporters ‘white supremacists,’ ‘white nationalists,’ ‘terrorists,’ ‘domestic terrorists,’ and so on.

The AFP Fact Check is blowing smoke. They will aim the agencies meant to counter foreign terrorists at innocent Americans. They are doing it in time for the Biden agenda of open borders and rampant hard-left bills in case there is resistance.

THE MSM LIES

The MSM is a monopoly with six owners, that’s it. They cannot be trusted.

Just today, CBS This Morning aired a hit piece on Donald Trump. They refuse to tell the truth. The truth is the impeachment was a kangaroo court with no evidence presented, no defense allowed, no due process, and it was based 100% on conjecture. It was a circus.

CBS called it an eye-opener. They never opened any eyes about the Democrat riots and lies over the past four years.

Ordinary Americans who voted for Donald Trump are now terrorists. They keep writing about the patriot terrorists.

Democrats will move us quickly into globalism and the Republic will be no more. If you object, they will find you, silence you, demonize you in the press, fine you, keep you from working, and maybe imprison you. If you die like Ashli Babbitt, they won’t care.

