Rubio corrected by MSM’s fake fact checkers after he slams Dr. Fauci lies

Dr. Fauci said COVID fatality was 3.6% and that’s not true. He said lockdowns work and they obviously don’t. Fauci said masks probably don’t work and now he wants us to wear them.

Fauci said we would reach vaccination herd immunity at 60%, but recently said it is up to 90%. The good doctor said he wasn’t straight with Americans because he didn’t think we were ready to hear it.

He also told healthy, young Americans to go on cruises into March.

So, why would anyone believe a thing he says?

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) criticized Fauci, the government bureaucracy’s top infectious diseases expert, for deceiving Americans on vaccination herd immunity.

The Florida Republican said Fauci has been “distorting” herd immunity estimates after the expert told The New York Times in an interview published last week that he has incrementally been increasing his projected percentage.

SENATOR RUBIO OBJECTS

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March,” Rubio tweeted Sunday. “Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity. It isn’t just him.”

“Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing,'” he added.

The media’s fake fact-checkers are now calling Senator Rubio out as failing their fact check. As usual, they use their weasel words to portray Fauci as honest. No one who is being honest thinks Dr. Fauci has been honest.

