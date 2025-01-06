Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt of court for not turning over all the assets they claim he possesses. Currently, the elderly man, the nation’s mayor, is bankrupt. A two-day hearing in federal court in Manhattan found him in contempt.

On Friday, attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss repeatedly reminded Giuliani that he is under an “ unequivocal obligation.” He must hand over his property. Otherwise, he risks facing potentially severe sanctions. They want every single thing he owns, even his grandfather’s watch. That is vile.

Giuliani said he doesn’t know where some of that property is or if he even had some of it to begin with.

They Want Everything He Has

Last month, attorneys for Freeman and Moss told the court that Giuliani “has not turned over a single dollar,” nor has he turned over a “number of specific items of personal property that he has been unambiguously ordered” to hand over — including the title to his convertible, keys to his Manhattan apartment, and valuable sports memorabilia.

That isn’t true.

Giuliani has already delivered the car, more than a dozen watches, and a “single diamond ring,” as well as access to his New York penthouse apartment, “but no keys or ownership documents,” leaving the women “to sort through significant logistical obstacles to a sale, including the presence of his ex-wife’s name on the title,” attorneys wrote in court documents.

He was worth $50 million at one point, so where the judgment for $148 million came from, we can’t say. The judgment is three times his former worth. In other words, they can pursue him until they kill him. Then, they can go after his estate. That isn’t justice. There was plenty of reason to believe they cheated. The two women went to court and claimed they couldn’t hold their heads up. They’ve been made into heroes. Ruby Freeman just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her efforts to destroy America’s mayor.

Terrible Injustice

Last week, Giuliani admitted that he did not hand over his grandfather’s gold pocketwatch, saying that he feared it would get “lost.” These two clerks, who would never make $148 million in their lives, want his grandfather’s watch???

He has repeatedly said he doesn’t know where he stored his Joe DiMaggio Yankees jersey, which at one point was pictured hanging in his Manhattan penthouse.

The attorneys said much of the furniture was taken out of the apartment.

Giuliani said he also “just can’t find” a signed picture of former New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson among the pieces of memorabilia in court documents.

“I get confused about what I have and don’t have,” he testified on January 3. “I know you find that hard, your honor, but I was blessed with a tremendous amount of Yankees memorabilia … I’m not hiding anything.”

However, according to the AP, Giuliani said on Monday that he didn’t turn over everything requested because he believed the requests were broad, inappropriate, or a “trap.”

They sued him for defamation in Washington, D.C., and in December 2023, a jury awarded them $148 million in damages.

D.C. is corrupt as hell.

Allegedly, Giuliani is still defaming the two women. He faces a second contempt hearing to determine if he defamed them again.

A hearing later this month will determine if he can keep his only other home. It is a multi-million dollar condominium in Florida.

Now that he is in contempt, they could put the 80-year-old in prison.

