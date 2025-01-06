The View and the Dumbing Down of America

Why is The View still on the air? That’s a good question. The answer lies in what they sell. They sell lies and anti-right propaganda. The panel says moronic things which appeal to others who have already been dumbed down.

That’s what Disney and Comcast want. It’s what the advertisers are comfortable with, and deranged rants must make money. It doesn’t take much for people to sacrifice all reason and morality.

This dialogue is idiotic:

Serious question: How is the View still getting advertisers? How is it still on air? This level of unhinged Democrat propaganda should not be rewarded. https://t.co/HTZQ3274kD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

