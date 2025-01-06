The View and the Dumbing Down of America

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Why is The View still on the air? That’s a good question. The answer lies in what they sell. They sell lies and anti-right propaganda. The panel says moronic things which appeal to others who have already been dumbed down.

That’s what Disney and Comcast want. It’s what the advertisers are comfortable with, and deranged rants must make money. It doesn’t take much for people to sacrifice all reason and morality.

This dialogue is idiotic:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments