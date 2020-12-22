Rudy tells Sean Spicer what his strategy is going ahead

Rudy Guiliani discussed the Pennsylvania case with Sean Spicer yesterday. He thinks they have three good cases of overwhelming fraud — Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. They are starting with Pennsylvania.
If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the campaign case, and if the DNI report can show foreign interference connection to the election, he could still win.
Watch:
Shhh…don’t tip your hand. Play it close to the vest Rudy G.
Don’t just assume that you can trust Sean.
