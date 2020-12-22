Voting machine companies threaten to sue, Fox & Newsmax ‘clarify’ reporting

Smartmatic announced today that it is issuing legal notices and retraction demand letters to Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network. They say the networks “published false and defamatory statements…”

Dominion is planning to do the same.

THE STORY

In a statement posted to the Newsmax network’s website and aired in a video statement read by host John Tabacco on Monday, the network seeks to “clarify its news coverage and note that it has not reported as true” several claims supported by its guests and contributors.

Its statement goes on to say that the network has found “no evidence” showing that either company has manipulated election results. They did not find any evidence that the companies have any business relationship or relationships to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Venezuelan government, George Soros, “or any foreign government or entity.”

Fox did the same thing on Lou Dobbs’s show (see below).

The network’s statement follows legal notices from Smartmatic demanding that Newsmax, One America News Network, and Fox News retract their coverage, after Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and right-wing allies allegedly falsely connected Smartmatic to states where Donald Trump’s legal team has contested election results.

We expect One American News will clarify their coverage as well.

The voting machines companies also sent a warning letter to Sidney Powell. She then hired Lin Wood to represent her. He told the companies to file their lawsuit.

Watch:

Newsmax just aired this note to “clarify” its coverage of Smartmatic and Dominion. pic.twitter.com/I5XZ7CQpAk — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 21, 2020

Watch: