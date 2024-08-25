This Is What RFK Thinks of the Phrase “Make America Great Again”

Kennedy acknowledged that the phrase Make America Great Again often raises concerns among those “who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women’s rights.”

“But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today,” Kennedy continued in a Sunday post on the social platform X.

What "MAGA" really means The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women's rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. "Make… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

“’Make America Great Again’ recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes,” he continued.

“It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world’s most vibrant middle class, and an idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology,” he added. “And it was the healthiest country in the world.”

Kennedy said he’s confident that the former president shares this optimistic vision for the country.

“I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore,” Kennedy said.