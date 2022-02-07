Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million

Rumble offered Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify and join Rumble. He’s under pressure from the cancel culture over nothing and faces possible cancellation. Some big names are leaving Spotify and others are considering it.

In a letter addressed to Rogan, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said the company stands with Rogan. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” the letter reads. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place.”

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” the letter continues. “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”

Rogan has at least 12 million listeners a day.

He’s facing a fierce storm of protest against him but he has a lot of supporters as well. So far, Spotify has stuck by him, but Rogan has issued two apologies only to have the anger against him build.

NEWS: @rumblevideo offers Joe Rogan $100million over four years to leave Spotify. Rumble is a rights management platform where you can host, distribute and monetize all your professional and social videos. pic.twitter.com/9mHbvPwYRY — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 7, 2022

Related