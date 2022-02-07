WaPo’s Upset Trump Took Some Letters But Hillary Took the Furniture

The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump removed boxes from the White House that were retrieved by the National Archives and Records Administration last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence because they contained documents and other items that should have been turned over to the agency, according to three people familiar with the visit.

Democrats are calling it a raid, but Democrats also think the J6 riot was Pearl Harbor.

Trump advisers said there was no nefarious intent. The boxes only contained mementos, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence. The items included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump once described as “love letters,” as well as a letter left for his successor by President Barack Obama, according to two people familiar with the contents.

The Archives and the former president’s lawyers arranged for the transfer of the records, so they weren’t actually retrieved in the way the Post meant it.

It’s a no-never-mind, but Hillary leaving with the furniture, art, rugs, et cetera was a little more impressive.

HILLARY TOOK THE FURNITURE

Anyone remember how Hillary Clinton stole State Department furniture to use in her Washington home? A former member of her security detail told the FBI and the New York Post reported it.

The accusations were part of 100 pages of FBI interview notes from its probe into Clinton’s handling of classified material that were released this week under the Freedom of Information Act due to a lawsuit by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

“Early in Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, she and her staff were observed removing lamps and furniture from the State Department which were transported to her residence in Washington, D.C.,” the FBI was told by an agent, who was assigned to Clinton in 2009, at the start of her term, but was not on the detail when Clinton left in 2013.

According to the FBI notes, the agent “does not know whether these items were ever returned to the government.”

In 2001, when the Clintons left the White House they took furnishings, China, cutlery, art, rugs, and other assorted items with them. They did have to furnish homes in DC and Westchester, New York (don’t forget, they were flat broke when they left the White House). Their staff also trashed the White House on their way out the door – vengefully.

THEY ANNOUNCED THE UPCOMING THEFT

In January 2001, former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton disclosed that they had received $190,027 worth of gifts during 2000, the final year of their eight-year tenure in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

According to the Washington Post, the Clintons took it all with them when they moved out of the White House.

