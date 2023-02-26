Rumors Are That John Fetterman Is Essentially Brain Dead

Investigative reporter John Cardillo hears that Senator John Fetterman is essentially brain-dead. If so, there is a reason for Democrats to hide it. Until the next special election, he remains as senator.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if true, and it needs an immediate investigation. With HIPPA laws, they could keep it secret for a long time.

As Mr. Cardillo said, “18 hours later and still no comment from PA Dems or Senate Dems on whether or not a sitting United States Senator is able to continue on in office.”

While Mr. Cardillo believes a special election would have to be held on August 18th, that is slightly inaccurate.

In a note on the Cardillo tweet, a reference indicates that a special election must be held “at the time of the next general or municipal election, occurring at least ninety days after the happening of such vacancy.”

Nevertheless, it might be in Democrats’ interest to keep a brain-dead Senator in place as long as possible. This is how they roll.

Mr. Fetterman’s condition has been concealed, and anyone who tried to reveal the truth was pilloried. It allowed Democrats to get the Marxist candidate elected over Dr. Oz. The mail-in voting was especially damaging. People sent their votes in early before any truth came out.

Fetterman had a near-fatal stroke last year, and on February 15th, he was briefly hospitalized for lightheadedness.

He is hospitalized again for physical and mental issues. We now find out he has long suffered from clinical depression. He is not qualified to serve as senator, although his chief of staff said he is fit and will be back to serve.

We can’t confirm any of this due to HIPPA laws, but it requires an immediate investigation.

Being told that Fetterman is essentially brain dead and it’s being hidden because keeping him in office until August 18th avoids a special election which Republicans would most certainly win. This must be investigated. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 25, 2023

