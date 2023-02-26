The Day of Hate Never Materialized

The National Day of Hate never materialized and never was. The police said from the beginning; there were NO EXPLICIT THREATS AND NO ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE. Yet the Day of Hate has stirred up a lot of hate on Twitter – against Fox, Tucker, and many other people on the right.

NEVER WERE ‘CREDIBLE THREATS’

It was an opportunity to spread hate against the right even though Nazis are socialist leftists.

The Chicago Police Department wrote in a statement that while there is currently “no actionable intelligence” regarding specific threats, the department will “continue to actively monitor the situation.” Miami police indicated that while they “have not received any credible threats to South Florida, public safety remains our top priority.”

The group that created this terror warning, the Counter Extremism Project or CEP, uses sources like The Southern Poverty Law Center and Secretary Mayorkas. It’s right on their website.

I’m literally a religious jew. I also never tweeted about the National Day of Hate. Slack also never mentioned the National Day of Hate in their message to us. Hope this absolute garbage tweet of lies was worth the clicks, though! https://t.co/A73a7sgza8 pic.twitter.com/HOcR53fd3v — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 26, 2023

Adam Schiff is pulling one of his stunts, sounding pompous and sanctimonious over a non-existent threat.

Shifty is pushing the “National Day of Hate” psyop. Which means it likely has about as much credibility as the Russian Hoax he also peddled. pic.twitter.com/xzLgDYXUkM — Brett Craig (@bac37) February 26, 2023

A handful of fit young men, who looked like FBI were the only ones found who screamed hateful epithets at Jews in cars yesterday in Florida. They were too ridiculous to be believable.

Pamela Geller dealt with the absurdity of those four screamers.

“The “Day of Hate” resulted in far more Leftists accusing Trump and DeSantis and all other conservatives with approving of it than it did in actual incidents of hate. It also deflects attention once again from the genuine antisemitism that is becoming increasingly mainstream on the Left. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez don’t proclaim “Days of Hate”; they just make antisemitism mainstream from the halls of Congress.

“Real antisemitism is coming from the BDS (boycott Jews) movement and Leftist professors on campuses all over the country. The rise in antisemitism can be directly correlated with the hatred of Israel that is now essentially required to be a Leftist, and with the concerns for “Islamophobia” that prevent the Left from examining and resisting deeply-rooted Islamic antisemitism. Even the ADL itself has succumbed to this.”

Many believe it was an FBI psyop. They’ve done it enough.

Complete your look for the Day of Hate Psyop pic.twitter.com/9R33YM2hx9 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 25, 2023

Here’s some real hate

