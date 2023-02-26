Energy Department Finds Lab Leak Most Likely Origin of COVID-19

Americans should be infuriated about this. The NY Times and the Wall Street Journal are beginning to admit the truth about the origins of COVID-19, based on an energy department report and ‘new intelligence.’

The media is remarkably uncritical of the Biden administration’s sudden awareness of the lab leak theory.

The Times reports:

New intelligence has prompted the Energy Department to conclude that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the coronavirus pandemic. Though, American spy agencies remain divided over the origins of the virus, American officials said on Sunday.

The conclusion was a change from the department’s earlier position that it was undecided on how the virus emerged.

Some officials briefed on the intelligence said that it was relatively weak and that the Energy Department’s conclusion was made with “low confidence,” suggesting its level of certainty was not high. While the department shared the information with other agencies, none of them changed their conclusions, officials said.

This is such a crock. It’s not new evidence, nor is it weak. This was clearly a strong, if not likely, cause from the start.

The Times reports further:

The new intelligence and the shift in the department’s view were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, declined to confirm the intelligence. But he said President Biden had ordered that the national labs be brought into the effort to determine the origin of the outbreak so that the government was using “every tool” it had.

The idea that Biden is bringing this to light is absurd. He put roadblocks in the way for nearly two years.

The Wall Street Journal:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

The shift by the Energy Department, which previously was undecided on how the virus emerged, is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office.

Intelligence is still unsure?

The new report highlights how different parts of the intelligence community have arrived at disparate judgments about the pandemic’s origin. The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that it was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided.

The lab leak was never a conspiracy theory. We know that for a fact from emails among experts uncovered by The Intercept. There was evidence everywhere you looked. The lies never stopped.

Fauci helped fund this and lied about it:

Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, lied to Congress about it, and now both the FBI & the Department of Energy have concluded that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan lab. Does that mean Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the development of COVID-19? pic.twitter.com/ToCQKR91zz — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 26, 2023

As far as ‘accidental,’ we know that Chinese people were not allowed to travel within their country but were allowed to travel abroad when this first broke out.

What was that?

