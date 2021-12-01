Rumors of Warnings at Oxford High School Dispelled by Sheriff

















In a horrific shooting today at Oxford High School in Michigan, three students were murdered and another eight people, including one teacher, are injured. A 16-year old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17, were murdered. Among the injured is one of the teachers. Two are in surgery. Another six are stable.

A 15-year old boy is in custody. His parents told him to remain silent until they get a lawyer.

There are reports of threats or rumors that there were warnings. However, the Undersheriff said he doesn’t believe it. He has a close relationship with the Superintendent and they said nothing about warnings (Watch the Sheriff’s update at the end).

There were threats to the school prior the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, in which three were killed and six others wounded today. pic.twitter.com/7egO1KEPDW — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 30, 2021

In this scene, the shooter is trying to convince the students he is a sheriff, but they didn’t fall for it and escape through a window.

This appears to be incorrect:

Oxford High School shooter trying to convince students barricaded in a classroom that he’s a Sherif and it’s safe to come out. These kids are smart. They weren’t having any of it and bailed through a window. pic.twitter.com/McSbfEwchS — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) November 30, 2021

On November 11th, graffiti on the school and a deer head found in the high school courtyard resulted in a police response. The Undersheriff said the deer head is a totally unrelated incident.

The Undersheriff stated that there were no warnings in this update.

1. Misinformation is such a pernicious problem after mass tragedies. Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe talked about it at today’s second press conference on the Oxford High School Shooting after being asked about rumors of warnings. https://t.co/2YImlj66qW — Keiko (@keikoinboston) December 1, 2021

