White House Drops a Deeply Troubling Mandate Warning

















Moscow U graduate and White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki appears to have dropped another warning of mandates to come. This one is very deeply concerning.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if Biden is “now considering mandating vaccinations to fly domestically?”

“Well, I think what you heard the President say — I think — it was hard to hear the question, so I think this was a question that was asked but was that he wasn’t taking any options off the table, but he’s going to rely on that advice of his health and medical experts,” Psaki responded.

This is what they did in East Germany. They wouldn’t let people travel out of their neighborhoods. Are we heading for that? It’s too close to martial law.

If you remember, Andrew Cuomo, now recognized as a disaster during the height of the pandemic, along with several other governors, wouldn’t allow people to travel into the state or to other states.

That is a serious violation of our rights as Americans, and as human beings.

These government tyrants have no right to put options on the table. We are allowed to travel under the 5th Amendment. It is our fundamental human right.

Watch:

