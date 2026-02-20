Rupert Lowe on Young White Men, the Enemy of the Left

Rupert Lowe addresses the current plight of young white men in the UK, but it applies to the United States. He explains that there is nothing wrong with being a young white man. Who would have ever thought that it would be necessary to say it?

White men should be proud of what they are; white women and people of color should be proud as well. Haven’t to say it is because of the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) cancer, Mr. Lowe says.

DEI was never well-intentioned but disguised as a way to rectify the wrongs committed against black people in the past. Since then, everyone but white people has been included under this umbrella of oppression.

Barack Obama promoted the Critical Race Theory of Dr. Derrick Bell. It was the forerunner of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the poisonous, anti-American, and racist ideology.

This needs to be said, as there has been unrelenting hate and poisonous propaganda in the West against anyone White, straight or male over the past decade or more! It went WAY too far. No more guilt trips. ENOUGH. https://t.co/fGKUeoX291 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2026

The left disparages white men because they are the majority. They are targeting the majority.

President Obama protested for Critical Race Theory while at Harvard in 1991. He studied under Dr. Derrick Bell, who was pushing it.

Buzzfeed:

Bell was the first black tenured professor at the school, and a pioneer of “critical race theory,” which insisted, controversially, on reading issues of race and power into legal scholarship. Obama’s protest that spring was occasioned by Harvard’s denial of tenure to a black woman professor, Regina Austin, at a time when only three of the law school’s professors were black and only five women. He told Harvard he would take a leave of absence—a kind of academic strike—”until a woman of color is offered and accepted a tenured position on this faculty,” and he launched a hunger strike to dramatize his point.

Derrick Bell was a bitter man, yet his ideology has spread like a cancer.