Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Victor Davis Hanson on Rubio’s Speech But Look at the Reaction

Victor Davis Hanson on Rubio’s Speech But Look at the Reaction

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

In this clip, Victor Davis Hanson discusses the difference between Marco Rubio’s speech in Munich and that of recent speeches by Donald Trump and JD Vance. They all tried to convince European leaders that they were on a path of civilizational decline with censorship, mass migration, borders, debt, and energy problems, but the Europeans didn’t react well.

First, Secretary Rubio said we are European in the sense that it is our legacy, particularly Great Britain. Our laws, language, literature, and institutions are Western. People on the woke side say we’re indigenous or African or something. Rubio was saying Europeans are our mother’s civilization. He gave examples of how we came to be.

He said we made the same mistakes, but implied they don’t have a continent of Donald Trumps to wage a counter-revolution.

We allowed 10 million [more like 20 million] in and destroyed meritocracy for 4 or 5 years of DEI. We bought into Critical Race Theory, and our defenses were not what they should have been. For years, we didn’t maintain a dominant military.

He went on to say that you can’t have a successful society without so-called fossil fuels or nuclear power.

The third thing he said was that we want a strong NATO, and the more Europe can defend itself, the better for us.

Hanson called Rubio Trump’s fireman, an apt description.

Rubio received a standing ovation compared to the speeches given by Vance and Trump. However, read on to look at the reaction from some European leaders.

Rubio got a standing ovation, but then some Europeans reacted as follows.

They want more unvetted immigrants from savage lands:

Macron responded like this:

Macron’s bad logic:

Keir Starmer is misreading the room as usual.

Previous articleRupert Lowe on Young White Men, the Enemy of the Left
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x