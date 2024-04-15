Rush Explains Why the “Commie Pinkos” Backed Joe Biden

In 2020, Rush explained what the Joe Biden presidency would be like using an illustrative quote from “Commie Pinko” Angela Davis, Vice President of the US Communist Party. He described her as the heroine of the hard-left progressives. Rush called her comment a “profound profundity.”

“I don’t see this election as being about choosing a candidate who will be able to lead us in the right direction,” Davis said. “It will be about choosing a candidate who can be most effectively pressured into allowing more space for the evolving anti-racist movement.

“Biden is very problematic in many ways, but I say Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously.”

Rush Began: “Do you realize how profound what you just heard is? This may be one of the most eye-opening illustratives… that I will use today. It tells you everything you need to know about who the Americans left is…”

