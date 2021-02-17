Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio icon, died today at age 70. Rush battled lung cancer for over a year.
Rush Limbaugh’s 3-hour talk radio show was syndicated nationally in 1988, becoming a powerhouse conservative voice on the radio.
Rush was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.
Rush fought his own personal battles, however, including addiction that led to his hearing loss. Nevertheless, he created the radio format that is widely used today.
He will be missed. He will never be replaced.
Image from: people.com
Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70
Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio icon, died today at age 70. Rush battled lung cancer for over a year.
At my employer, a liberal corporation, in the early 90s, people were taping wires from their offices down the hallways to the windows so they could listen to Rush.
I like that. That’s a funny visual.
So long, Rush.
My first vehicle only had AM radio and one day El Rushbo came on.
A buddy had told me about him and it was every day all show listen in the 90’s.
I didn’t agree with everything and sometimes tuned out or got mad but it was always worth a listen.
Spatula city (from a Weird Al Yankovic album), the Barnacle Brothers (!), Algor the faithful assistant, Feminazis, long haired maggot infested dopesmoker FM types, these will be in the lexicon forever.
Regarding addictions and other foibles-let him who is without blame cast the first stone.