Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70









Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio icon, died today at age 70. Rush battled lung cancer for over a year.



Rush Limbaugh’s 3-hour talk radio show was syndicated nationally in 1988, becoming a powerhouse conservative voice on the radio.



Rush was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at President Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.



Rush fought his own personal battles, however, including addiction that led to his hearing loss. Nevertheless, he created the radio format that is widely used today.



He will be missed. He will never be replaced.





Image from: people.com

Related