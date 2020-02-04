Iowa Dem fail! No Caucus results yet but Biden’s a distant 4th

By
M. Dowling
-
1
Iowans wait patiently for Democrats to get those vote tallies out.

The Iowa Democrat Party (IDP) of the party that wants to take over your healthcare can’t even manage the votes of 200,000 people. Their system is so complicated they ended up with no results and are tabulating by hand.

Candidates say they have the numbers in any case, with winners and losers.

The candidates have numbers they tallied based on the people they have in the rooms. Sanders says they have about 29%, Buttigieg has about 26%, Warren has 18%, and Biden 15%, Klobuchar 11%.

Warren’s camp has these numbers — the top three are Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, and Biden is a distant fourth.

St. Pete Buttigieg even said he was “victorious” early Tuesday and that Iowa had “shocked the nation,” claiming the campaign’s internal numbers showed he had pulled ahead with 77% of the precincts in.

According to candidates’ numbers, Biden is DONE! Biden had appeared to be dramatically underperforming at several precincts in Iowa throughout the night.

The delay is largely unexplained and unprecedented, raising questions about the validity of the results. Democratic campaign officials are furious, Fox News has learned.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, openly suggested that the delay meant that the caucuses were being “rigged,” and that the embarrassing night proved that the Democratic Party can’t be trusted to run Americans’ health care and implement sweeping new government programs.

IDP’S STATEMENT

“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” the IDP said in a statement at 11:30 p.m. ET. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report. This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

This is a disaster for them. It kills the usual momentum the candidates get from this race, to say nothing of credibility.

IDP HUNG UP ON EVERYONE

Fox News is told that during an initial conference call with the campaigns, an IDP representative said the party would be “getting photos of the paper results sent over.” they refused to answer questions and then hung up on all the campaigns.

A campaign staffer told Fox News the IDP’s brief call was “crazy.”

Another campaign official told Fox News, “Yes, they did hang up.”

During a second, equally contentious conference call early Tuesday morning, the IDP reportedly informed campaigns they could expect results sometime later on Tuesday.

They wouldn’t give any additional information.

Biden’s campaign issued a statement:

“The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” the campaign wrote in a letter. “Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide. We appreciate that you plan to brief the campaigns momentarily on these issues, and we plan to participate. However, we believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”

MOOK DID IT! HIS NAME IS MUD

Lee Fang, the investigative reporter for The Intercept, said they don’t know the developer of the failed app but it was vetted for integrity by Robby Mook.

Ryan Fournier, Founder of Trump Students, heard Mook developed it, but we can’t confirm.

Mook is a Hillary guy and the conspiracies have begun about this being an effort to kill Bernie’s chances. Are they outlandish?

Reactions and Information are coming in:

