The media is running cover for our allies in Europe, and harshly criticizing JD Vance for trying to wake them up to their growing authoritarianism. They are also covering for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who has been quite aggressive with President Trump.

President Trump wants a presidential election in Ukraine. Zelensky hasn’t been the elected leader since around 2019.

The latest attack will come over Russia’s recent comments. They are too much in agreement with Donald Trump for those who want the war to continue after one million people have died.

“The rhetoric of Zelenskyy and many representatives of the Kyiv regime leaves much to be desired. The fact that Zelenskyy’s rating is falling is an absolutely obvious trend,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Often representatives of the Ukrainian regime, especially in recent months, allow themselves to say absolutely unacceptable things about heads of other states,” said Peskov, without providing examples.

“We see that there are certain differences between Washington and Kyiv,” he added, accusing Ukraine of spending foreign taxpayers’ money in an uncontrolled way.

We can thank Mitch McConnell for that.

“‘A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.’ If you’d told me just three months ago that these were the words of the US president, I would have laughed out loud,” Medvedev wrote on X in English.

“Trump is 200 percent right,” said Medvedev.

It is true. We don’t need Peskov to tell us the obvious.

