Senate Might Be Trying to Thwart a Key Nominee

Charlie Kirk warns that while JD Vance is in Europe, Senate Republicans are launching an effort to thwart one of the most important people for the new administration, Elbridge Colby.

Senator Wicker and others are holding up and delaying Colby. Mr. Kirk believes it is because he challenged the Iraq war and thinks a war with Iran would be a mistake. A position held by 90% of the American people

This is the next deep state plot against Trump.

Call your Senators!

