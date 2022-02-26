Russia and Ukraine Want to Talk But the Biden Regime Is Opposed

The US State Department is reportedly getting in the way of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is willing to talk and Zelensky wants to talk but the US wants to add conditions.

Ukrainians are dying, not US soldiers. It’s time for the U.S. to get out of the way.

President Zelensky appealed to Israel earlier today and the Israel Prime Minister might help moderate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

That being said, in this century, what Putin is doing – the way he’s going about it – is very wrong. It’s evil.

Biden keeps offering Zelensky opportunities to flee but he’s staying. President Zelensky may have made mistakes but he’s putting it all on the line now.


