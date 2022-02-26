Russia and Ukraine Want to Talk But the Biden Regime Is Opposed

The US State Department is reportedly getting in the way of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is willing to talk and Zelensky wants to talk but the US wants to add conditions.

Zelensky: “Russia, I want peace. Let’s talk.”

Putin: “Ukraine, we can talk.” US State Department: “Isn’t there someone that you forgot to ask?” https://t.co/7lYHmzEDFe — Niccolo Luppino de Rivera Soldo (@fbfsubstack) February 26, 2022

Ukrainians are dying, not US soldiers. It’s time for the U.S. to get out of the way.

President Zelensky appealed to Israel earlier today and the Israel Prime Minister might help moderate the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

That being said, in this century, what Putin is doing – the way he’s going about it – is very wrong. It’s evil.

Biden keeps offering Zelensky opportunities to flee but he’s staying. President Zelensky may have made mistakes but he’s putting it all on the line now.

We’re so used to posturing and talking points and brand management from politicians that it’s almost breathtaking to witness actual courage, resolve, and leadership. No one pretends Zelensky isn’t flawed, but the man is rising to the moment. https://t.co/drQRjWwEiW — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 25, 2022

President Zelensky says Russia is trying to take Kyiv tonight. — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 25, 2022

