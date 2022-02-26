National Health Passport Is Still Rolling Out, Just Say NO!

Big Brother needs to be stopped. He doesn’t want to give up the power he had during the COV pandemic.

A Forbes article reports that the paper CDC vaccination card isn’t “cutting it.” They suggest a federal digital vaccine pass could be coming since “a national standard has nevertheless emerged.”

The article boasts that 21 states, DC and PR, with four more joining soon, now offer a SMART Health Card, a verifiable digital proof of vaccination developed through the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), a global coalition of public and private stakeholders including Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, the Mayo Clinic and other health and tech heavyweights.

Does this sound like The Great Reset or am I getting paranoid?

More than 200 million Americans can now download, print, or store their vaccination records as a QR code.

Don’t do it, people. The elites will know all about these people, can track them, and weaponize the passports.

If you want more medical tyranny, which worked out so well for the tyrants the first go-around, then go for it.

Apparently, red states have signed on, including Arizona, Utah, Mississippi, West Virginia, and South Carolina.

That’s just tragic.

Forbes quoted Utah Governor Mike Leavitt, a Republican, who says everyone gets to keep their own data. Yeah, sure.

Dr. Brian Anderson, co-founder of the VCI and chief digital health physician at MITRE, toots, “It is an individual empowerment of your own health data. What we’re going to see over the next month is a growing number of red states recognizing and appreciating the importance of empowering their individual citizens in their states.”

It’s more like individual de-powering and a tremendous loss of privacy and control.

They’re looking to the next pandemic, even if they have to invent one.

