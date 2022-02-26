Watch Live Feeds of the Fight for Kyiv

According to the Kyiv Independent, Security Council Secretary Danilov said, “We are stopping the horde as best as we can, the situation in Kyiv is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our citizens.”

Russian invading forces attacked a military unit on Kyiv’s left bank overnight, but Ukraine’s forces were able to successfully fight it off, according to the Land forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There were more than 50 explosions and heavy machine-gun fire have been reported in Shulyavka and near the city zoo. Also, explosions and gunfire in Kyiv’s areas Shulyavka and Beresteiska.

NATO will provide air defense systems to Ukraine and more weapons, according to Stoltenberg, The Kyiv Post reports.

NATO has gone on high alert.

Watch the Live Feeds:

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to be prepared to defend Ukraine’s capital from an assault that the mayor said had already begun with saboteurs in the city https://t.co/YoDUsvAGQq pic.twitter.com/q9p3zhShXH — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022

