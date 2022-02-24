Russia Attacks Kyiv in a War Against the West – WATCH LIVE

Watch live below

Russian President Putin threatened “consequences you have never seen ” to any country that tries to interfere.

This is Hitler and Czechoslovakia all over again

Russian troops from Russia and Belarus attacked Ukraine at about 5 am. Missiles and airstrikes hit more than a dozen cities across Ukraine, minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation. President Biden called the move unprovoked and unjustified, pledging further action against Russia.

The US is allegedly transporting high level government officials, military commanders, and the first family to safety bunkers, according to some news reports.

Ukraine has imposed martial law as Russia invades Ukraine.

NOW: Ukrainian Border Guard video, obtained by CNN, shows military tanks rolling into Ukraine from Belarus which borders Ukraine in the north. pic.twitter.com/aTrzvjylB1 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 24, 2022

Before midnight, Russia announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine as Russian tanks headed for Kyiv. Russian President Putin threatened “consequences you have never seen ” to any country that tries to interfere.

Condemnation is pouring in and NATO says Russia violated international law.

Russia now has a pact with China and Iran, which is weeks from becoming a nuclear threat.

NATO’s chief has called Russia’s action an act of war and prepares defenses. NATO is at its weakest under Biden.

The Wall Street Journal Report

Russian troops and tanks pushed into Ukraine and airstrikes hit the country’s capital and more than a dozen other cities early Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said he ordered a military operation to “demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine” and bring its leaders to trial.

Ukrainian officials said an initial wave of strikes targeted military installations , airfields and government facilities across the country.

, airfields and government facilities across the country. Ukraine’s border service said its troops came under attack all along the country’s frontiers with Russia and Belarus as well as Crimea.

Heavy shelling targeted the city of Mariupol on the Azov sea. Air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv after 7 a.m. and the city’s airport came under attack.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down five Russian warplanes and one helicopter. Russia denied any of its aircraft were hit.

President Biden called Mr. Putin’s move an unprovoked, unjustified attack in Ukraine, pledging further action against Russia.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said in a statement.

Russia’s actions against Ukraine roiled markets. Stocks fell, while Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

WAR AGAINST THE WEST

At the same time Democrats, and their silent Republican enablers, are allowing our nation to be overrun with anonymous people — Russians, Chinese, and Iranians have come through anonymously.

Democrats have destroyed businesses over the pandemic despite the obvious failure of lockdowns, and run up enormous debt we can never pay off. Biden’s disastrous flight from Afghanistan showed clearly how impotent we truly are. We are in grave danger from our enemies, but Taiwan is next.

If Ukraine fights, they will be slaughtered and it will be done in a day or two by the monster from Moscow.

All our time is spent on Marxist nonsense with a man at the helm who obviously has dementia.

Putin is at war with the West and we are at war with pronouns. Putin fought for the Soviet Union and now he wants it back. He exploited the US’s nonsensical obsession with climate change and quietly laughed as the West destroyed its own energy sectors. Don’t forget that Europe is way ahead of us in destroying their energy sector for alternative energy not ready for market. At the same time, the West has increased dependence on Russian oil because alternative energy can’t do it.

The US has ended a pipeline and curtailed others, canceled drilling permits and leases on federal land, threatened investors and scared them away from fossil fuels, reducing our ability to continue as an energy independent nation that’s able to send fuel to Europe. Biden eliminated the sanctions on Nord Stream 2, allowing Russia to have even more of a stranglehold on Europe.

So what is our government doing? Biden climate czar John Kerry is attending a climate change conference while all this is going on and claiming it is the biggest threat.

Will Biden open up the might of our energy sector? No, ideology comes first.

Obama got rid of our two war army and downsized, playing into the hands of our enemies and rendering us less powerful.

Biden left tens of billions in equipment in Afghanistan and surrendered to a 7th century terrorist band of cutthroats.

And here we are.

