NATO Invokes Article 4

Russia’s widespread aggression is a threat to the entire world and to all NATO countries, and NATO consultations on strengthening the security of the Allies must be initiated to implement additional measures for ensuring the defense of NATO Allies.

~ Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas

NATO member states Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have triggered NATO Article 4 to launch consultations within the alliance over Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins of Latvia called for a consultation among NATO member nations based on Article 4, according to a Twitter post from his official account.

In conjunction, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said: “The most effective response to Russia’s aggression is unity.”

She added: “The government has prepared for this crisis, we are monitoring the situation all the time and ensuring people’s safety,” she said in a statement.

“The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened,” Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty says.

According to the NATO website, consultation under Article 4 can lead to collective action among the 30 member states.

The website says Article 4 has been invoked six times previously since the alliance formed in 1949. Turkey and Poland most recently invoked Article 4 and arms went to Turkey and the alliance was strengthened in Poland.

PUTIN’S UNHINGED AND OMINOUS MESSAGE

Before the crack of dawn, just before explosions began in cities across Ukraine, Russian state television unexpectedly broadcast an address by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He began by claiming Donetsk and Luhansk “turned to Russia with a request for help,” to “demilitarize” and “denazifiy” Ukraine.

Minutes later, Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine.

“Our actions are self-defense against threats,” he told his fellow Russians, claiming Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukraine. “We do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone,” he insisted.

Putin described the “special military operation” in limited terms, to protect people living in Donbas who, he claimed, had been subjected to “genocide,” a charge that Ukraine has strenuously denied. Then he stated more broadly, “NATO supports Ukrainian neo-Nazis … our actions are self-defense against threats.”

Then he addressed Ukraine’s military as “dear comrades,” he told them they had taken an “oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people, and not to the anti-people junta that is robbing Ukraine and abuses those same people.”

“Don’t follow its criminal orders!” he demanded. “I urge you to lay down your weapons and go home.”

As he always says, Putin claimed Russia had no choice but to defend itself. With a hard-edged tone in his voice, he seemed to threaten the US, Europe and NATO.

“Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history.

“We are ready for any development of events. All necessary decisions in this regard have been made.”

Putin, who for years had criticized the West for ignoring his complaints about NATO’s expansion toward Russia’s borders, was finally striking back with fury. “I hope,” he concluded his short address, “that I have been heard.”

The Biden Administration’s spokesperson explained why they didn’t impose sanctions earlier. They said it gave them more leverage by waiting. He said there will be more sanctions. In fact, Russia doesn’t care about the sanctions.

He said they will try to avert the worst case scenario. The U.S. will continue and double down on defensive assistance to Ukraine.

We could be heading for war with a nuclear nation or we might end up with a new Soviet Union.

