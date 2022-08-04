Russia Cuts Gas to Germany Causing Panic as Russia Blames a Turbine

Russian oil giant Gazprom recently cut natural gas to Germany by 20%. They claimed technical problems were behind the cut. Later they blamed a turbine sent in for repairs and not returned. Russia said they could not pick it up due to sanctions. It was refurbished in Canada.

According to the NY Times, the Russians blame Siemens Energy, saying the company repeatedly cited the need for required documents and certifications.

Germans are starting to panic.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said nothing is standing in the way of Russia taking the turbine back. He has it, and nothing is standing in the way of delivery.

The European Union believes Russia is cutting supplies – violating their contract – to punish them for sanctions.

Russia wants to get paid in rubles, and the EU and Germany will not do it.

Germany relies on Russia for about 50% or more of its energy. The loss of this energy is catastrophic.

