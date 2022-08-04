Status of the Kari Lake Primary

Yesterday, it was clear Kari Lake was going to win the GOP gubernatorial primary over the Pence-Ducey candidate. Roughly 82% of the vote was in with Lake in the lead. There have been tremendous delays in this race but not others.

On Election Day, the counting stopped, and nothing moved until the next day. Lake was behind when the votes first came in because mail-in and early voting ballots were counted first. When the in-person votes came in, Ms. Lake took the lead.

This morning, only 82.1% of the votes are counted. All day long, the count was stuck at 80%, with Kari Lake leading by 1.8%. Maricopa seems to be responsible.

Kari Lake appears to have won every county except Maricopa. As she led last night, the order came down to stop counting again.

The nation is under great stress, and one of the worst problems we face is a massive invasion at the border of new Democrats, many of whom do not share our values but do sell drugs and come to commit crimes.

Kari Lake has not been subtle about dealing with the situation. As she said, she will blow up the tunnels and doesn’t care if drug dealers are in them. That’s a start. Most of the people coming are not coming to join us, but rather to impose their values on us. It’s a manufactured invasion. We won’t like the end result.

Billionaire Karrin Robson is leading Kari Lake in Maricopa, but the lead has shrunk.

Guys, I see a shitload of people freaking out and not reading anything before reacting. Fox News announced that Robson is leading Kari Lake IN MARICOPA COUNTY by 2,600 votes. Not in total. This means that of the ballots they counted, Kari Lake GAINED ground ….. pic.twitter.com/DNNzlVhv1b — Illinois girl Desi (@d_ewinger) August 4, 2022

Neo-con RINO Robson was projected to lose. Now, it is still an unanswered question.

#BREAKING | @KariLake is the projected winner of the Arizona GOP Primary according to sources. pic.twitter.com/lnfu7MK8dz — El American (@ElAmerican_) August 3, 2022

