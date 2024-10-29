Some of our vision-impaired readers asked that we include audio of the articles. We will see if we can do it for some articles.

Russia is conducting a drill to strengthen its nuclear forces in case of an attack. According to RT, the drill involves ballistic and cruise missile launches. The Russian President has said that the nation seeks to improve the components of its nuclear arsenal further, although he emphasized that Russia seeks to maintain the systems at a “necessarily sufficient” level and does not seek to invoke an arms race.

At the same time, according to the New York Times, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky secretly asked the US for Tomahawk missiles in his so-called Victory Plan. The range of these weapons far exceeds that of any of the Western-made weapons previously supplied to Kiev.

Zelensky asked for a “non-nuclear deterrence package” to be deployed on Ukrainian territory to keep Russia at bay. According to the NYT, the Ukrainian leader believes that this package should include Tomahawk missiles, which have a range of up to 1,500 miles (2,400km), meaning that such weapons could potentially hit targets as far away as the Urals. Weapons supplied until now have a range of up to 300km.

The request was allegedly rejected outright.

Zelensky is dangerous. He has previously encouraged World War. The current US administration is dangerous. They took us to this point in under four years.