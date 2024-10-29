Harris DHS Warns of Domestic Terrorism Over Election Integrity

Listen to the article

Oregon and Washington state ballot drop boxes were firebombed early Monday morning. According to ABC News, it is one of the threats the FBI warned about. It is currently under investigation.

Last month, the ABC 7 I-Team first reported on a federal intelligence warning. It stated that domestic violent extremists could target ballot boxes and other election equipment soft targets.

The I-Team obtained a copy of a new and wider warning released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis Monday morning. It centered on threat actors potentially leveraging claims of election fraud. The purpose would be to drive general election-related violence in the weeks to come.

The Bulletin

“Some individuals are calling for violence as a response to election fraud narratives, primarily targeting election officials and populations that threat actors perceive as threatening the integrity of the 2024 general election,” the federal bulletin reads. “Some individuals motivated by this narrative have stated their intent online to intimidate voters or elections staff through surveillance of election infrastructure or personnel, including by armed individuals.”

The threat assessment was echoed in a dire assessment by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Director Jen Easterly.

“Election officials are facing very real physical threats, threats of harassment, violence, swatting, bullying, threats to election officials of both parties and their families, largely stemming from unfounded claims that the 2020 election did not represent the will of the American people,” Easterly said.

“Definitely, misinformation is a part of that,” said cybersecurity professor Jason Perry, Ph.D., who teaches at Lewis University. “And the people who create and spread misinformation, they know exactly what kind of messages, not just words but video images, will trigger people who are, you know, potentially vulnerable to being pushed into violent action because of their beliefs and things that they that they believe.”

“We know that election officials have been preparing for this election for years,” Easterly said. “They’ve been doing training, exercising, and they are prepared and have contingency plans in place for the full range of disruptions.”

Opinion

Since this administration does not seem to be bothered by communist and anarchist rioters, it seems like the warning is aimed at so-called right-wing domestic terrorists. Some of the J6 rioters were labeled domestic terrorists, and they were just rioters.

And who is asking for election integrity? It’s not Democrats.

We also have a problem believing that the media ever reports independently of the Democrat Party.

None of the opinions mean the report isn’t true. We just don’t know.

The Sentinel never supports violence. Leave election officials and their families alone. Go vote.