Harris’s Desperate Lie Defies Credulity for Every American

M DOWLING
Gun grabber Kamala Harris claims she will protect the 2nd Amendment and Donald Trump will take away our gun rights. This is nuts. In the clown world, Harris is the protector of America’s Second Amendment rights. It shouts desperation.

The internal polls must be bad for this empty-suit candidate who was undemocratically installed as the presidential candidate.

Every chance she has, she blames guns for crime and recommends more gun control. There would be no end to it under Kamala. This is one of my all-time Harris favorites:

Donald Trump said that Harris violated her oath and desecrated our laws. Innocent girls were tortured and killed. Anyone who “knowingly sets loose these monsters has absolutely no right to be running for office, let alone the office of president.”

Donald Trump promised to seize the assets of criminal gangs and cartels and use the assets to fund compensation for victims.

Kamala Harris pulled ads from North Carolina and ads are now airing in Virginia, which she could lose. Sen. Tom Cotton is barnstorming the nation to win a full senate majority.

If we don’t win, we end up with an actual fascist administration.

How can people vote for this limited woman?

Remember inflation!


