Harris’s Desperate Lie Defies Credulity for Every American

Gun grabber Kamala Harris claims she will protect the 2nd Amendment and Donald Trump will take away our gun rights. This is nuts. In the clown world, Harris is the protector of America’s Second Amendment rights. It shouts desperation.

The internal polls must be bad for this empty-suit candidate who was undemocratically installed as the presidential candidate.

Kamala just claimed Trump will terminate the Second Amendment, and that she’ll protect our gun rights. I’ve never seen anything like this level of desperation. Truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/Aeak2fQ0Ns — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 28, 2024

Every chance she has, she blames guns for crime and recommends more gun control. There would be no end to it under Kamala. This is one of my all-time Harris favorites:

Kamala Harris: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” Y’all know she coming for your guns right? pic.twitter.com/2Er53wtzKw — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 18, 2024

Donald Trump said that Harris violated her oath and desecrated our laws. Innocent girls were tortured and killed. Anyone who “knowingly sets loose these monsters has absolutely no right to be running for office, let alone the office of president.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kamala violated her oath, she desecrated our laws, and she got innocent girls like Jocelyn tortured and killed. Anyone who knowingly sets loose these monsters has absolutely no right to be running for office, let alone the office of president.” pic.twitter.com/sKXfdYVJsN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

Donald Trump promised to seize the assets of criminal gangs and cartels and use the assets to fund compensation for victims.

NEW POLICY ALERT President Trump announces that his administration will seize the assets of the criminal gangs and drug cartels and use them to set up a compensation fund for the victims of migrant crime. pic.twitter.com/No6sxV5uxC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and slanders are very shameful and inexcusable.” pic.twitter.com/q8kRCHH2iq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024

Kamala Harris pulled ads from North Carolina and ads are now airing in Virginia, which she could lose. Sen. Tom Cotton is barnstorming the nation to win a full senate majority.

If we don’t win, we end up with an actual fascist administration.

How can people vote for this limited woman?

Remember inflation!

Texas restaurant owner: “When we opened this place four years ago, we used a 30 pound case of chicken breasts. That case of chicken cost me $48. That case of chicken today costs me $178 a case.” pic.twitter.com/RGrvtE8mjR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2024