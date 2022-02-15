Russia Fear Porn: Some Hacking & a Partial Withdrawal of Troops

Two Ukraine banks and the Ukraine Defense Ministry website were partially hacked this morning. Although the big news was Russia hadn’t started the troop withdrawal yet. Hours later, NATO confirmed there is a withdrawal going on.

THE HACKING

Reuters reported that two Ukrainian banks and the websites of Ukraine’s defense ministry have been targeted in a suspected cyberattack.

Kyiv Independent reporter Anastasiia Lapatina said on Twitter that state-owned banks Privat and Oschad had been experiencing issues since Tuesday morning. She said customers have been unable to use their apps or use their cards for payments.

Ukraine’s cybersecurity centre confirmed that the websites of the country’s defence ministry and banks Privatbank and Oshadbank were under an attack, Reuters reported.

The cybersecurity centre said Russia could be to blame for the attack, Tass reported. Does anyone wonder if US intelligence agencies could be involved?

It could be Russia, but…can we believe any of the parties involved? Just wondering.

TROOP WITHDRAWAL

This morning, the media jumped to say Russia hasn’t withdrawn any troops as promised. Since then, there is confirmation that some troops have been pulled back to their bases. Russian troops were reportedly getting on trains and trucks to return to their garrisons.

It’s unknown how many.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia does not want war in Europe, which is why the country has set forth security proposals. A decision on a partial withdrawal of troops has been taken, he added, though he did criticize the Western response to security proposals as not constructive.

He wants a resolution on Donbass – also referred to as the Minsk Peace Proposal. Putin is also looking for respect.

