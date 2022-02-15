Ottawa Truckers Dig In, Radicals Plan to Plant Weapons to Frame Them

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Monday announcement invoking the Emergencies Act appears to have strengthened the resolve of the truckers in Ottawa. Whether this is the best tactic, we can’t say, but it’s the one they’ve chosen for now.

One trucker told The Daily Wire that no one really cares about the emergency powers. This is what they’ve been doing anyway.

“No one really cares about any new announcement. I mean the police have been breaking the law long before any emergency power. They were taking our fuel away. They were arresting people for purely having jerry cans or having empty tanks of fuel,” the trucker said.

“They’ve already been doing these ‘emergency powers’ and all it does is make people dig their heels in more,” he added. “The irony … is that these very powers and threats are why we are here.”

It’s a sad irony. The administration is too invested in a fascist approach.

Trudeau’s response proves the truckers’ point — they are dealing with a significant loss of freedom and, seemingly, tyranny.

When Trudeau said he would confiscate truckers’ accounts and imprison them, he showed that he is part of “the global communist movement”, according to Jennifer Massey, a former US congressional staffer who discussed the issue on Newsmax’s National Report this morning.

She noted that this morning the convoy reported to the police that nefarious elements are going “to plant weapons as a pretext to the military coming in, in true communist style.”

Weapons were stolen recently and the protest organizers were told that they were stolen to frame the protesters. Watch the clip from an organizer:

