Russia Moves in on Another Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine’s nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News.

Russia’s military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine’s nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News.

Related