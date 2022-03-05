Poll Porn Gives Biden a 47% Approval Rating

An NPR-PBS-Marist poll wants us to believe that 47% of Americans now approve of the job Biden is doing. That brings him back up to the approval rating he had before the Afghanistan surrender. The poll was only a phone poll, mobile, and landline, which are notoriously unreliable. They also polled 33% Democrats and 27% Republicans. That’s too big a divide.

The latest NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist National Poll found that 47 percent of Americans surveyed approve of the job he is doing as president, which is a jump from the 39 percent approval rating he had in the same poll last month.

This would be despite his abysmal State of the Union where he muttered one lie after another.

SUPERCUT!@POTUS: The State of the Union is … [indecipherable] pic.twitter.com/PWbZ8yMa7U — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2022

“This is an unusual bounce,” Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. “It gets him back to where he was pre-Afghanistan.”

“Unusual” is the operative word here.

The poll also found Biden’s approval rating is on the upswing on issues like Ukraine and COVID-19. Fifty-five percent of Americans approve of how he is handling the coronavirus pandemic, up from 47 percent in February.

Lack of knowledge due to a corrupt press is the driving factor in these ratings if they are even accurate. That’s a big ‘if.’ The pollsters say it’s accurate within + or minus 4 percentage points.

Fifty-two percent approve of how he is handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine, up from 34 percent in February when tensions were simmering but Russia had not yet launched its invasion.

An overwhelming majority of Americans surveyed — 83 percent — also supported the United States and other allies’ economic sanctions against Russia.

“Biden’s leadership on Ukraine has resonated over the last week with Americans. He has forged a consensus in the U.S. on his policy toward Ukraine. Americans are even willing to sacrifice higher energy prices in support of the Ukrainian people,” Lee Miringoff, Director of the Marist Institute said.

Biden has almost nothing on his schedule each day and spends most weekends doing nothing in Delaware.

Those polled apparently didn’t notice that we are funding the Ukraine war by buying $75 million worth of Russian dirty oil a day and are now working on a deal to buy Iranian dirty oil. This is instead of expanding our far cleaner US oil supply.

Is Afghanistan is in the rearview mirror despite the fact that Americans are still stranded in the country? While Nancy Pelosi gave a medal to the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt, she wouldn’t give any honorary mention to the 13 soldiers who were murdered in Afghanistan due to Biden and his General’s absolute negligence. There just wasn’t enough time.

How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle? They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week. Don’t you think our military deserves better? — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) August 31, 2021

