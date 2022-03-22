Russia Posts Video Allegedly Proving Mall Was a Weapons Depot

The Russian army attacked the Retroville shopping center, northwest of the Ukrainian capital on Monday night. According to Ukrainian sources, at least eight people were killed.

Russia claims the shopping center in Kyiv was a weapons depot. They said it was not being used as a mall.

After the bombing of the shopping center, Russia accused Ukraine of using it as an arms depot.

Multiple rocket launcher systems and ammunition were stored in the empty shopping center, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Monday. The Russian army used “precision-guided weapons” to destroy the building.

Watch and See for Yourself

The Russian MoD tweeted out this video, claiming that Ukrainian forces were using the shopping mall to reload weapons. Latest from Ukraine: https://t.co/etCODC7UGI pic.twitter.com/tj0pSOQU3B — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2022

First photo evidence that show Ukrainian army was using Retroville shopping mall in #Kyiv as storage site for army vehicles and weapons. #Ukraine️ #Russia pic.twitter.com/NCDo7q1FCF — Instant Reporter (@InstantReporter) March 21, 2022

☝️With long-range precision weapons, this battery of #Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems and their ammunition storage base in a non-functioning shopping center was destroyed. Here is one destroyed MLRS inside the also destroyed mall pic.twitter.com/4f2sijYjtB — R&U Videos (@r_u_vid) March 21, 2022

Related