Russia Posts Video Allegedly Proving Mall Was a Weapons Depot

The Russian army attacked the Retroville shopping center, northwest of the Ukrainian capital on Monday night. According to Ukrainian sources, at least eight people were killed.

Russia claims the shopping center in Kyiv was a weapons depot. They said it was not being used as a mall.

After the bombing of the shopping center, Russia accused Ukraine of using it as an arms depot.

Multiple rocket launcher systems and ammunition were stored in the empty shopping center, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Monday. The Russian army used “precision-guided weapons” to destroy the building.

