Charlie Kirk Suspended from Twitter for Hateful Conduct

Charlie Kirk was suspended by Twitter for stating that transgender Rachel Levine is someone who spent 54 years as a man and is now “woman of the year”. What’s wrong with that? It’s true.

Obviously, Levine can’t be “woman of the year,” and since she spent most of her life as a man, Kirk suggests it’s even more egregious.

Levine can be “transgender woman of the year,” but not a biological “woman.”

Twitter called this hateful conduct. Sticking up for women who are having their identity hijacked is now hateful.

The Left is angry that Russia is censoring social media, but they have no problem with this. It seems one-sided, don’t you think?

